Delta Community Lauds Philanthropist on Environmental Sanitation Drive

Ezekiel Okpuzor

Agbor community in Delta State has lauded an activist and philanthropist , Dr. Peterson Donald, for embarking on a vigorous drive to clean up his immediate environment and the state at large with his ‘Make Ime- Obi clean and livable’ initiative.

While speaking with some journalists recently in the state at a function, a resident and community leader, who commended the activist’s plan to make their environment sanitised and healthy, Hon. Lucky Okoh, said Peterson’s movement on the environment and his great concern for the state have stood him out as a man with interest of his people at heart.

Okoh, who is the leader of The Grassroots Development Watchmen in Ika land, said: “Dr Peterson is a worthy son of Agbor Kingdom; he has done amazingly much in the cleaning exercise tagged ‘Light up Orikeze Avenue’. He has also taken the exercise to cleaning of drainages, building speed bumps as well as the sensitisation of environmental sanitation exercise at the at Ogbe-Isogban and the ongoing flood control system at Ihi-Ogbe all in Ime-Obi in Ika land”

Peterson had said recently that “when you keep your house clean, you shouldn’t make it public as a way of being modest. My involvement in the make ‘Ime-Obi clean and livable’ project’ was to avoid the outbreak of communicable diseases emanating from stagnant waters”.

“It’s sad that roads built by the government are allowed to deteriorate because of minor challenges, and by His grace, we will continue to support the Smart Agenda of the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa through communal services. I also commend the Ika South Local Government Area Chairman, Victor Okoh, for his vision and assistance in the sanitation exercise, and I feel fulfilled that Orikeze Avenue street lights has helped to improve the

social economic lives of the residents”.

In their remarks at the function, residents and traders in Orikeze Avenue and Ime-Obi community in Agbor, lauded Peterson’s kind gesture, adding that “nightlife has returned to Orikeze Avenue and our businesses are flourishing. We also use this medium to comment the Okowa’s administration effort on social infrastructure, as well as Peterson, who is aiding the governor’s efforts.”