Residents hail Obaseki as contractor intensifies work on Ekehuan Road dualisation  

As contractor intensifies work on the dualisation of Ekehuan Road, which leads to the site of the Benin River Port project in Gelegele, residents in the area have hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki for keeping to his promise to drive infrastructural development in the state and open up the state for investment.

A cross-section of residents in the area maintained that the Governor Obaseki-led administration has done exceedingly well in infrastructural development in the area, citing the reconstruction of inner roads, laying of fibre optic cables for internet connectivity and the reconstruction of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in the axis.

Speaking to journalists at the project site, a resident, Monday Osagie, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for transforming different parts of the state, noting, “I used to live abroad but with the call of the governor asking us to come back as he is working to make the state habitable for all, I heeded his call. I am here to contribute my quota to the development of my state. I am pleased and happy as the state has great prospects with Obaseki on the saddle of leadership.”

He said that the dualisation of Ekehuan Road will open the area for more development and attract more investors, noting, “I am just amazed by the foresight of Obaseki. Look at the Benin River Port in Gelegele, if completed, it will bring huge investments and revenue to the state, as the Lagos port is already congested. Edo will become a destination for investors.”

Another resident, Mr Emeka Ezechi, commended the ongoing dualisation of the road, urging the state government to continue in its unprecedent urban renewal drive, adding, “I trust Governor Obaseki because he is known as Wake and See. The Governor is dear to our hearts and we will stand with him all the way, especially with this project in our area.”