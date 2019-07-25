Ondo APC Group Protests against Alasoadura’s Ministerial Nomination

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, which identifies itself as All Progressive Congress (APC) solidarity group has kicked against the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a minister representing Ondo State.

The group, which accused him of forming Action Alliance (AA) in the state to undermine the ruling party, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw his nomination forthwith.

In a statement issued Wednesday, its Convener, Mr. Gbenga Bojuwomi, urged President Buhari to replace him with an APC loyalist whose love cut across all the 18 local councils of the state.

The group expressed surprise that Buhari failed to live up to his promise to nominate not only those he was familiar with but loyal members of the party.

The group alleged that Alasoadura, was among those who connived with the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki in the eighth Senate to pervert the policies of the APC- led administration.

It also urged the Senator Ahmed Lawan- led Senate to halt the confirmation of Alasoadura pending the resolution from presidency in consultation with loyal party members of the party from Ondo State.