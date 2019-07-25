Bandits Block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Kidnap Three Persons

Bandits on Tuesday evening blocked the Ajebo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, kidnapping one Kayode, who was identified as the son of the Chief Medical Director of the Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State, Dr. Oladipupo Sule

Also kidnapped during the attack were two members of staff of the hospital.

Speaking with journalists wednesday, Sule said the kidnapped members of staff are Opeyemi Abifarin and Dele Adigun.

It was gathered that the kidnappers blocked the road around 7p.m. on Tuesday and abducted their victims.

The hospital’s vehicle, a Toyota Sienna car, in which the victims were travelling as of the time of the incident, was abandoned by the kidnappers.

The CMD said the vehicle had been recovered by the policemen at the Ogunmakin Police Station in Ogun State.

The family is still waiting for the kidnappers, who were said to be 15 in number, to contact the families of the victims.

Sule said, “I’m presently in Ogunmakin police station as I talk to you. I am distressed and seriously devastated. My son and two others went to Lagos to buy drugs for the hospital and were on their way back from the trip when they were ambushed and kidnapped.

“The driver said one of the kidnappers communicated in English and others were speaking in Hausa or the Fulani language. They have yet to talk to me for us to know what their real identities and intentions (are),” Sule added.