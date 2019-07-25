AIB Begins Investigation of Medview Emergency Flight

Our aircraft airworthy, says Air Peace

Chinedu Eze

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), has announced that it has

started investigating Boeing 737-500 aircraft, operated by Med-View Nigeria Limited, which was reported to have had a serious incident mid-air on Tuesday, causing the crew to deploy oxygen masks and embark on emergency descent procedure.

This is coming as Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has said that the hard landing incident of flight P4 7191, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Tuesday, had nothing to do with the airworthiness of the airplane.

AIB said it was notified about the incident and that it had commenced probe into the serious incident.

A statement made available by the spokesman of the agency, Tunji Oketunbi reads: “Aircraft operated by Med-View Nigeria Limited, Boeing 737-500 with registration marks 5N-BQM was involved in a serious incident en-route Lagos from Abuja on the 23rd July, 2019 at about 3:07.p.m. local time, with 27 passengers and six crew members on board.

“There was no fatality. From the information gathered so far, cabin altitude warning came on at FL 320 followed by deployment of oxygen masks which necessitated the crew to carry out emergency descent procedure. Our team of safety investigators has commenced investigation”.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Safety Manager of the company, Godfrey Ogbogu, the airline said preliminary in-house investigation indicated that in a bid to make a positive touchdown as required by procedures during such wet weather operations, the pilot landed the airplane harder than intended which affected the nose-wheel.

Ogbogu said: “There are no issues with the airworthiness of the

aircraft as Air Peace Ltd assures of best maintenance practices at all

times and spares no resources to that effect.

“The management wishes to assure the flying public that Air Peace Ltd

has never stopped appraising its safety practices and procedures as

demanded by industry standards”.