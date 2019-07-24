Zenith Women Basketball League to Tip off Friday

*Bank places N70m sponsorship fee on 2019 season

All is now set for the 2019 Zenith Women Basketball League as the sponsor, Zenith Bank Plc, concluded final arrangement for a glamorous jump ball of the apex women league in the country.

At a press conference heralding the season, Zenith Bank announced a N70m sponsorship for the 2019 edition of the league with 27 teams taking part across four centres – Ibadan, Akure, Zaria and Abuja, with the first leg expected to jumpball on Friday July 26.

Speaking at the briefing, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit was happy to continue the relationship with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) for the women’s league.

According to him, since the partnership started 15 years ago, there has been tremendous improvement in women basketball development in the country.

“Since we started the partnership, the women basketball has improved,” he said.

“Two years ago, the women national team, D’Tigress went all the way to win the Afrobasket Championship in Mali and not only that, went all the way to the quarterfinal of the World Cup in Spain.

“The progress has been commendable and with such positive feedback, we are happy to continue and hope other corporate organisations will follow up and support the sports to grow in the country.”

He also assured that the bank will fulfill all their commitments to the federation especially all the participants in the league.

While applauding the sponsors, the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, said Zenith Bank remains steadfast in their support for the women basketball in Nigeria.

Kida said without the sponsorship from the bank, the women team wouldn’t have achieved such great height in Africa and the world at large.

He also reiterated the sponsors call for support from other corporate organisations to invest in sports in the country.