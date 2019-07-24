Presbyterian Women to Hold Maiden Biennial Conference

The Abuja Central Presbyterial Women’s Guild of The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, has concluded plans to hold the first edition of its Biennial Conference and Leadership Training.

According to the organisers, the conference which has the theme: “The Bold and Courageous Woman,” will take place from Thursday (tomorrow), July 25 to Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Gwarinpa Parish, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

Other teachings and topics to be discussed at the conference include: Finance and Retirement, Health and Female Health challenges, Equipping and Empowering the Courageous, Violence against Women and the Girl Child; Mission and Ecumenism, among others

While promising that the four-day event will be an inspiring and impactful conference to remember, the women added that notable speakers that will unravel the theme include: Pastor Chioma Emma Ibezim, Rev. Ada Felix Ebo, and Rev. Divine Miracle Ajah, among others.