Ministerial Screening: Senate Postpones Vacation by One Week, Suspends Its Rules

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate has shifted its annual vacation scheduled to commence this week till next week to enable it screen the 43 names on the ministerial list submitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, told reporters on Tuesday that the upper chamber decided to move its vacation by a week to allow it do a thorough job in the screening of the 43 ministerial nominees.

He stated that the Senate will also suspend its rules to allow the screening to last till as late as 10pm from Wednesday.

Adeyeye added that the Senate will also sit on Friday and Monday which are usually not plenary days “so that we can finish the screening exercise between Wednesday and end of next week”.

Details later…