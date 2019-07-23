Bandits Kill 15 Persons in Katsina Village

Gunmen on Sunday killed 15 people following an attack on Zango village in Katsina State.

The armed men were said to have stormed the village in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Sunday evening.

A resident of Kankara said yesterday that several women were kidnapped during the attack.

“The gunmen also set ablaze the house and car of our village head,” the source said.

However, the Spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, promised to give details of the attack after contacting the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the affected area.

He said, “I am still waiting for the DPO. When I get the full details from the DPO, I will get back to you.”