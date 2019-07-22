Stop Rewarding Indicted Nigerians with Appointments, ASUU Tells Buhari

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has berated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, for allegedly compensating indicted persons with federal appointments.

The union in a statement jointly issued yesterday by its Ibadan Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Ade Adejumo and Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Deji Omole, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, said the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU),Prof.Abdulrasheed Na’allah, who has been indicted by the visitation panel under Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, as the new Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, have made mockery of the anti-corruption campaign of Buhari’s administration.

The union said the report of the visitation panel in 2016 indicted Na’Allah of financial recklessness, maladministration and abuse of due process as entrenched in the university laws.

ASUU also disclosed that while the tenure of Na’Allah at the Kwara State University is to lapse on 27 July, he has gone ahead to resume as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja.

While maintaining that it has observed as trend that no matter how grievous the offence of anyone close to the presidency is, such a person is further rewarded with federal appointment or treated with kid gloves thereby entrenching corruption and impunity.

The union argued that empowering indicted persons with political offices rubbishes the fight against corruption and will only encourage people to be corrupt since there is a reward of higher offices awaiting them.

“A government that claims to be fighting corruption is protecting people alleged for corruption and compensating them with appointment. Example is the case of KWASU vice chancellor, who was indicted by the visitation panel, set up by the Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed administration. The white paper’s recommendations was not implemented and suppressed by politicians. Now, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has now appointed the same person as the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja. He has even resumed while his tenure is yet to lapse in KWASU thereby occupying two vice chancellorship seats,” ASUU explained.