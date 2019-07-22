Firstbank Partners Firm to Support Operators in Fashion Industry

Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to provide access to market and other opportunities for entrepreneurs in the fashion industry, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said it recently went into partnership with Eventful Limited, to create an opportunity for players in the industry to exhibit and sell their wares to the thousands of event participants.

Speaking at the event held in Lagos recently, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, said the bank has over the years, been supportive of the entrepreneurial space and SMEs.

“FirstBank has been involved in every sector of the economy since 1894, so if you think about that there is no sector we have not been involved in, in fact this particular fashion souk, we are the pioneer sponsor and we sponsored it right from when it started,” she added.

Ani-Mumuney explained that the fashion industry over the years has grown incredibly and it has helped to grow other businesses.

According to her, “Just like Nigerian music, the fashion industry is still in its infancy. We have great talents and potential in the fashion industry.

“Let’s consider the developed fashion industry of Italy for instance and the entire value chain of fashion, it tells you that there is a lot to be done. We still need to have fashion zones in core Cities and States, so that within a particular zone, you could have the cutters, button hole creation and others.

“The great thing is that we have a market here, but beyond that is that we could easily become the fashion hub for Africa, especially its export across continents. The fashion industry is diverse and versatile with many roles carried-out by individuals with uniquely different skill-set.

“Some persons could focus on finishing; some could focus on sketching, garment making and other areas. Indeed, Nigeria are fashion freaks, with a large and diverse market.”

Also at the event, Nollywood actor and producer, Kunle Afolayan, had his clothing line, Ire Clothing, displayed.

Afolayan, the Chief Executive Officer of Ire Clothing said he started the clothing line with just the Kunle Kembe, and presently, it has expanded to about five, six collections.

He also stated that what inspired Ire clothing was because of his love for arts and anything that deals with the Nigerian cultural heritage and helps to document culture, “so with Ire clothing, we use Africa fabrics, Anakara, Adire and others.”