Cybersecurity Firm Moves to Develop Partners in Africa

Emma Okonji

Trend Micro Incorporated, a cybersecurity solutions firm, has unveiled its new partner programme for the sub-Saharan Africa region, designed to grow and develop partners in the region.

With the new programme, reseller partners in the region would be able to access a host of benefits that would fast-track channel enablement and provide the basis for improved customer service delivery across the full Trend Micro security portfolio.

Following significant investment in the region by Trend Micro over the last two years, the company’s channel ecosystem has experienced phenomenal growth and the new programme would better deliver the tools partners need to tap into technical, sales, financial, marketing and training benefits provided by the company.

Announcing the development, the Vice President at Trend Micro Sub-Saharan Africa, Indi Siriniwasa, said: “Our resellers in the region are maturing exponentially. Their knowledge of the cloud and customer demand for cloud solutions has accelerated, and as a result so has their desire to better secure the cloud – from the data centre to the edge and everywhere in between.

“The launch of our new channel programme aims to incentivise partners with even greater rewards for their sales efforts, and gives them access to the technical expertise, certifications and tools they need to boost their project delivery.”

According to Siriniwasa, “the programme is designed to assist existing partners to grow their business and paves the way for new partners to get on-boarded with as few roadblocks as possible, delivering everything needed to quickly get up to speed, close new business, and ensure success.”

The programme is made up of bronze, silver, gold and platinum partners with varying benefits based on the sales and technical competencies of partners.

Partners could access their benefits and register new deals through the online partner portal. Financial benefits extend deal registration and renewal discounts as well as incentive programmes to name a few. With access to sales and marketing resources, resellers will benefit from dedicated sales resources, sales leads, marketing collateral and campaigns.