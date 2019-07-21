Unknown Gunmen Abduct 4 Turkish Expatriates in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Palpable tension at the weekend enveloped Gbale, a village in Edu local government area of Kwara state, after six armed men invaded the village and abducted four Turkish expatriates.

The development according to THISDAY investigations created tension in the village as residents scampared for safety.

The incident according to THISDAY checks occurred in one of the local relaxation centres in the village where the expatriates were said to have gone to relax.

It was also gathered that the incident occurred at about 10pm on Saturday night when some of the residents of the village had gone to bed.

Sources close to the village told journalists on Sunday that the armed men stormed the relaxation centre and started shooting sporadically to create fear before they abducted the expatriates.

The abducted men according to sources are Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

Sources added that the four abducted expatriates were working with Instabul Concrete Limited, Gbale.

Contacted Sunday over the incident, the state police command Pubic Relations Officer(PPRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the abduction of the four Turkish expatriates.

He said, “the state police commissioner,. Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has dispatched teams under operation Puff Adder to the area to commence immediate operation to rescue the expatriates alive and arrest the hoodlums”.

He added that the efforts of the police were beginning to yield positive results but did not confirm if any arrest had been made so far.