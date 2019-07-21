The Diminishing Stature of Rochas Okorocha

Former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has not been having things his own way since relinquishing his iron grip on the state’s politics. As the going got tough once he was left on his own to face the music in Abuja, the loud and boisterous fellow has become quiet like a mouse. The urge to survive and establish a foothold in the new order trumped his primal instinct to be in control.

The road to Damascus for the former presidential aspirant began when he tried to impose his son in-law, Uche Nwosu on the electorate. His party, the APC, would have none of that and frustrated his plans. The eventual division between the governor and his party paved the way for Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP to emerge the new governor.

More woes were to come. Initially jubilant after being declared the winner of the Imo west Senatorial election, Okorocha was thrown into limbo by the INEC’s decision to withhold his certificate of return following accusations he pressured the resident electoral commissioner into announcing results in his favour. It was not until a high court came to his rescue that he was able to take his place among his colleagues in the ninth assembly.

Wiser from his travails, Okorocha maintains a ghostly presence in the senale. He makes no noise and attracts no attention. He calls no names and makes no threats. After being the emperor for many years in Imo State, he has adopted a low profile on the national scene.

Little wonder people have begun to wonder whether a spell wasn’t placed on the statue-loving governor. He’s become more of a statue than those statues he commissioned during his heyday in the Imo.