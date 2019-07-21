Oladuti, DLBC Woman Leader, Dies at 60

Mrs. Oladuti Babalola, a women leader coordinating Ifedore Local Government Area for Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC), had passed on.

The head of her family, Pastor Babalola Tedimola announced her passage in a statement, saying Oladuti, a retired health officer, died at 60 after a brief illness.

The statement said service of songs would hold in her honour at her residence located at Onibonoje Close, Beside Anglican Grammar School, Igbara-Oke on July 25 while her burial would take place on July 26.

The statement said Oladuti “was a firm believer. During her lifetime, she was the Women Coordinator for the Ifedore Local Government Area with passion for market and village evangelism.

“As at the time of her higher calling, she was the Women Coordinator for the Igbara Oke group. Her commitment and contribution to these spiritual assignments speaks volume.

“Her leadership style will not allow her to stay at home while the other women are in the market and the other communities doing the work of evangelism. Her love for Christ was crystal clear such that she was not ready to compromise her faith no matter the situation.

“Heaven was her goal. The entire pastorate and the women group of the Deeper Life Bible Church will miss her. Oladuti lived a fulfilled life. She was not afraid to meet her saviourwith smile.

“No wonder she told one of her younger sisters, while on the hospital bed at OAU Teaching Hospital that she was willing to go home. Indeed, you have fought the good fight of faith, and you have finished your course. There is no doubt that there is laid up for you a crown of righteousness awaits you.

“She was indeed a virtuous woman, who through hard work and dedication build a lasting lagacy for her children. One of her lagacies is Faith Model Group of Schools, who co-founded with her husband.

She joined forces with her husband to Faith Group to become one of the best private schools in Ifedore Local Government Area, Ondo State. Above all, she was a caring and loving mother. Her disposition to life and materialism endears her to the hearts of family and friends.”