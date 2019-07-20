BPE to Privatise 10 Remaining NIPPs, NigComsat 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Medical and family planning experts have warned Nigerians on the grave danger of uncontrolled population growth in the country, saying that growing poverty and insecurity in the country would worsen unless realistic steps were taken to arrest population explosion in Nigeria.

They gave the warning at a Roundtable on World Population Day, organised by the Koyenum Immalah Foundation (KIF), the Centre for Gender and Development Initiative.

The event, whose theme was ‘Family Planning is A Human Right’, was attended by stakeholders including medical and healthcare professionals, members of civil society organisations and the media, was part of continuing activities to mark the 2019 World Population Day.

The experts listed unemployment, hunger, insecurity and pressure on social facilities, including healthcare, housing and education, as some of the grave consequences of population explosion being experienced in Nigeria and many other developing countries of Africa.

These problems, particularly unemployment and insecurity, including the herdsmen crisis, are being aggravated in the country by high fertility levels without deliberate or corresponding effort to reduce the size of individual families or the number of children a woman should have.

The participants were unanimous that with an average national Fertility Rate of 5.8 and the 2006 Census figure of 190 million making her the ninth largest in the world as well as the very high young or growing population indicators, Nigeria cannot afford to be docile about the issue of population control.

The resource persons debunked certain views that family planning and population control measures in Nigeria were meant by ”white people” to erode our strength which lies in our large number, and called for concerted efforts to increase public awareness on the benefits of family planning as a dependable population control measure.

Quoting World Health Organisation (WHO) authorities, Mrs. Alimetu A. Edema, Chief Nursing officer at the Government Hospital Ibusa, Delta State, stated that family planning is voluntary, adding that it is meant to help women and couples of child bearing age make the right choices regarding the number of children to have.

”Family planning is not carried out forcibly, it is voluntary”, Mrs. Edema said, adding, ”It is about women having children by choice and not by chance.”

She pointed out that family planning is for both husband and wife, saying men should be encouraged to support their women and to take advantage of the numerous devices and methods of birth control, which are cheap and easily accessible at hospitals and healthcare facilities in Delta State and all over Nigeria.

Dr. Win-full Orieke, Director-General, Delta State Primary Healthcare Agency, represented by Dr Ikore A. Paul, harped on the health and other benefits of family planning vis-a-vis population control, debunking claims in some quarters that ”population control is designed to depopulate Africa, especially Nigeria.”

If we successfully control our population through manageable family sizes, the incidence of pervasive poverty and insecurity would be drastically reduced, Dr Paul stressed, observing that countries of Europe and Asia with stable populations are not bugged down by poverty.

Earlier, in her opening address, Faith Nwadishi, Executive Director of KIF, noted that the roundtable on the World Population Day was meant to deliberate on issues around population control and the need for Nigerians to embrace family planning as their inalienable right as human beings for quality living.

Nwadishi, while soliciting more collaboration of the media in disabusing the minds of people regarding family planning, noted that most of the economic challenges in Nigeria were due to population explosion in the country with a very high proportion of the population within the age bracket of less than 20 years.

The KIF chief executive officer disclosed that the Foundation was planning a programme of debate and quiz competition for secondary schools in Delta State as a way of creating more awareness on the subject, saying family planning should be well understood and appreciated even by young people in the society.