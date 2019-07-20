Angola Cables Expands Footprint in Africa

Following the recent inauguration of their advanced Tier III AngoNAP data center facility in Fortaleza, Brazil, Angola Cables has announced that it has launched its Cables Cloud Service to the African market, including Nigeria.

The launch, according to the company, followed the strong demand from companies operating across the African continent who are looking to innovate and accelerate their digital capabilities.

Speaking on the feat, CE of Angola Cables, António Nunes, informed that access to cloud services has multiple benefits for corporates and other entities, requiring both scale and efficiency in meeting their expanding IT needs.

Referring to the outcome of a research conducted by World Wide Worx entitled Cloud Africa 2018, he said: “Africa’s appetite for cloud services is growing at an unparalleled rate. Whilst some areas within Africa are not able to utilise the full benefits of cloud-linked computing – and its various applications, due to slow or erratic internet connections, uptake by companies – both medium and large, in using the cloud has more than doubled since 2013.”

He further added that the latest innovation boasts a very robust, yet flexible platform that offers on-demand hardware and software resources, accelerated processing and cloud allocated storage that can be accessed anywhere in the world – even by mobile phone.

“Given Africa’s high number of mobile subscribers, cloud-based applications offer the opportunity to adopt and embrace evolving digital technologies that can advance economic development and cultural change.

“We are already seeing a steady increase in investments being made by governments, banking and financial institutions and other businesses on the continent in using the cloud to deliver more secure, user-friendly applications and services to their customers”, he stressed.