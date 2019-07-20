Adelana, Peters, Remi, Grace Premiere of  ‘Rant Queens’

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The premiere of the movie, Rant Queens took place last week at Terrakulture, Victoria Island, Lagos. It was a night of glitz and glamour at the premiere of the movie Rant Queens, a movie that tells the story of a meddling mother who clashes with her controversial blogger daughter in a series of rants and ultimately the power of social media.

At the event, the executive producer, Edak Willie was supported by her husband Aniekan Willie and also had in attendance several movie stars, colleagues and friends.

Tana Adelana, Susan Peters, Moyin Olutayo, Kunle Remi, Official Lolo, Daniel K. Daniel, and many more attended the event.