Qatar to Launch Flights to Botswana

Qatar Airways has announced the launch of its new service to Gaborone, Botswana, starting 27 October 2019.

The capital and largest city of Botswana would be the airline’s first destination in the African country. The three-times weekly flights would be operated by an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring 36 seats in Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are excited to be launching three-weekly flights to Gaborone, another highly sought after destination in Africa. Qatar Airways is committed to growing our presence in Africa and adding to the 22 destinations in 15 countries we already offer.

“Our new service to the enchanting city of Gaborone will enable us to provide a seamless journey to and from Botswana, for passengers connecting from our extensive network of more than 160 destinations worldwide.”

Gaborone is the capital and the largest city in Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, bounded by Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. The nation’s vast nature and wildlife have made it a renowned destination for adventurous tourists from across the globe. Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide. The airline has recently launched an array of exciting new destinations, namely Rabat, Morocco; Izmir, Turkey; Malta; Davao,

Philippines; Lisbon, Portugal; and Mogadishu, Somalia. The airline will add Langkawi, Malaysia to its extensive route network in October 2019.