FAAN Threatens to Shutdown Vendors over Stale Food

By Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said that it will henceforth shutdown vendors that sell stale food to customers at the airport, noting that such foods are poisonous to the body.

The agency also said it has commenced the process of creating awareness on food handling across airports in the country.

FAAN said this became necessary following an increase in food poisoning incidents, not just at airports within the country, but globally, adding that food handling within airports had become a source of concern.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said recently that airport food safety had become a topic of importance in contemporary aviation business.

According to him, the changing needs of food safety delivery would be easier to achieve if some of the issues of concern were addressed by stakeholders.

Yadudu, was represented by the Nehemiah Auta of FAAN, at the agency’s maiden Airport Food Safety Awareness programme, with the theme, “Aviation industry and food safety: Connecting the link’.

He said, “A decent and healthy food safety delivery within our airports can be achieved if we are able to identify and control those factors which militate against it.

“The problem of food poisoning threatens the welfare and survival of our staff, customers and human race in general. The arrays of diseases in which environmental influences play roles are almost limitless and include disease of microbial, nutritional and toxicological origin as well as those involving physical injuries.”

An Eco-Consultant, Mrs Agharese Ojelede, said the campaign was not to point accusing fingers at airlines or food vendors but to serve as an opportunity for stakeholders to learn and do the right thing.

FAAN’s General Manager, Environmental Services, Mrs Janet Omere, said the agency was providing a platform for stakeholders to help in reducing cases of food poisoning at airports by scrutinizing food handling.

“It is in line with this that the department brings to the fore issues that threaten food safety at our airports,” she said.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said food handlers should be made to observe all safety instructions to safeguard lives.