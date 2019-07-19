‘CRFFN Poised to Build Capacity in Freight Forwarding’

Eromosele Abiodun

The Registrar of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Samuel Nwakohu, has reiterated the determination of his administration towards capacity building in the freight forwarding profession.

Nwakohu, made the declaration recently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, while declaring open a two-day training/retreat organised for the governing council members and management staff of the council.

He noted that the move became paramount in his one-year strategic plan for the council, in order to provide a platform for interface with the key stakeholders & consultants for Ease-of-Doing Business, since freight forwarding has become a global business.

He disclosed that the journey of education and training of freight forwarding practitioners, which he described as critical element for speedy development of the sub- sector had started, adding that he would leave no stone unturned in enhancing the knowledge base of freight forwarders and his staffers for efficient service delivery and improved revenue generation for the country.

He, therefore, expressed his profound gratitude to the organisers and sponsors of the retreat/training SW-Global, and also to the governing council members and expressed optimism that the training would impact positively on them for easy delivery of the projects and called for their continuous support in driving home the mandate of the council.

In his lecture at the training titled: “Roles and Responsibilities of CRFFN and its legal Framework,” Theodore Mayaki of KWO Chambers stated that the significance of the training/retreat for the industry stakeholders could not be over emphasised since CRFFN was at threshold of development of freight forwarding industry in the country and should therefore serve as a stimulant to Nigeria’s industrialisation and trade agenda, stating that it was high time Nigeria redefined their interest in trade across the globe.

He enjoined the council to come into full realisation of the tenets of the establishing act while remaining committed to her provision of platform for interface of all relevant stakeholders in order to achieve great fist in the industry.

He also urged the council to work towards the establishment of an independent tribunal alongside independent prosecutors for exclusive jurisdiction.

In his lecture titled: “Overview of Governance in Council, Board and Top Management interface, “Mr. Chinedu Eboh of Kolo Baldwin Consulting Limited, outlined such factors as transparency, accountability, consensus, orientation and inclusive participation of all concerned, amongst others as panacea for the accomplishment of good corporate governance.

He enjoined the council to work within the stipulated ambit of the rules and laws guiding its operations in order to achieve her desired goals.

Also speaking on Ethics, Compliance and Conflicts of Interest, Board and Strategy Development, Mrs. Hilda Nkor of Kolo Baldwin Consulting Limited, said that in understanding the concept and dimension of good corporate governance, there must be a document that defines basic standards of business conducts indicating clear guideline on core corporate policies on ethics applicable and communicated to all levels.

She said there must be ingredients of trust, tolerance, competence, integrity, honesty, commitment, fairness, respect and good citizenship, living the brand ambassadorial duties for the organization to succeed.

She therefore, urged participants to strive to build trust, create mutual respect and encourage effective communication and good flow of information, for the accomplishment of set objectives of the Council.

In the same vein, the Vice Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Henry Njoku, in his lecture captioned: “Teamwork as Instrument for CRFFN’s Sustainable development,” revealed that for a rapid and sustainable progress to be achieved, the council must imbibe the culture of team work, geared towards professionalism, not just as instrument but also as a mantra for performance.

He restated that the cultivation of the spirit of teamwork, by the leadership of the council would pave way for a collective rebuilding, injection of new ideas that will reposition the freight forwarding industry and would in turn reduce unhealthy rivalry, altercation, envy and acrimony amongst staff and management of the council.