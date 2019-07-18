Tambuwal Woos UK Investors

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Hon.Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is wooing the United Kingdom investors to invest in the state’s extractive industries.

Tambuwal made the plea yesterday when the British Higher Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Sokoto.

Tambuwal hoped that the partnership between UK and Sokoto State would go long way in extracting all the reserves the state is endowed with and stressed the need for more engagement between the state government and the British government for the attainment of the set objectives.

Tambuwal called on the British government to continue to support the federal government to ensure adequate security in the country and assured that the Sokoto State Government is unrelenting in its efforts towards to maintaining security in the state.

The governor also disclosed that contact is being made between the state government and some British investors to establish a shoe making company in the state.

In her remark, Laing described Sokoto State as an important partner and said that she was in the state to deepen and strengthen the strong British-Nigeria relationship, especially in the areas of economy and security.