Suspected Herdsmen Kill Naval Officer, Kidnap Seven Passengers in Edo

A Naval Officer, Festus Akanbi, has been reportedly shot and killed by suspected herdsmen, who also kidnapped 18 passengers traveling from Akwa Ibom State to Lagos enroute Edo State last Tuesday.

According to the report, the herdsmen who were all armed with AK47 rifles opened fire on the 18-seater bus on the Benin-Lagos highway

It was gathered that the herdsmen intercepted the bus between Ekiadolor and Ovia River Bridge.

After dispossessing all the passengers of their belongings, including money, handsets and other valuables, the kidnappers were said to have taken eight passengers and matched them into the bush leaving the remaining 10.

As the kidnappers were taking the victims to their camp in the Ovia forest, Akanbi who refused to walk as fast as others was shot and killed instantly by the herdsmen.

It was learnt that on receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Ekiadolor Police Division mobilised his men to go after the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims. It was gathered that after combing the bush for over two hours, the police rescued the seven victims alive and recovered the body of Akanbi.

Confirming the report, the Edo State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police were combing the bushes in search of the kidnappers, adding that naval officer was nearing his retirement before his untimely death, adding that the police would do everything possible to fish out the kidnappers.