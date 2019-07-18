Security Operatives Hunt for Gunmen Who Killed 2 Soldiers, Kidnapped Expatriate

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Security Operatives in Akwa Ibom State are on the trail of a gang of gunmen that killed two soldiers and abducted an expatriate in Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The unidentified gunmen had Wednesday afternoon killed the two soldiers and kidnapped the expatriate engineer whose nationality is yet to be ascertained at a road construction site in Ukanafun council.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident Thursday saying the Police and other security agencies have swung into action to arrest those involved in the crime.

“We have received information about the unfortunate dastardly incident at the road project in Ikot Ibritam – Inen Ekeffe leading to Ukanafun. We are working with our sister agencies to identity, arrest and prosecute those involved”

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened when the expatriate engineer working with Al madal construction company was inspecting the construction of the Ikot Ibritam, Inen Ekeffe and Odoro Ikot to Ukanafun road construction project awarded by Akwa Ibom state Government.

An eyewitness, Mr. Friday Idiok, said the two soldiers were killed while escorting the expatriate during the routine inspection of the road project along Idim Okpok mini bridge in Inen Ekeffe, the boundary village between OrukAnam and Ukanafun local government area.

Immediately the two soldiers were killed, Idiok said the gunmen whisked the expatriate engineer away to unknown destination while the residents ran away from the environment for fear of arrest by security operatives.

“There were sporadic shootings here and before you know what was happening, two soldiers were dead. The gunmen also escaped with the soldiers’ guns and took the expatriate to their hideout. Everybody here is afraid; we don’t know what the government would do in this matter.” the eyewitness stated.

Commenting on the development in his area, the clan head of Ikot Inen community, His Royal Highness, Obong Johnson Johnny Obosi said the community was on the burial ground of one of their sons late Mr Udoimoh when they heard gunshots and the residents ran away .

“We were at burial of one of our brothers late Mr. Udoimoh when we were about to be entertained, we heard gunshots. The next report was that two soldiers attached to expatriates working on the road construction project that links my community with Ukanafun had been killed and expatriate kidnapped.”

Obong Obosi who could not established the nationality of the kidnapped expatriate said soldiers from Ibagwa barracks arrived in their Ambulance and carried the corpse of the dead soldiers to the mortuary.

Another resident of the area Mr Enobong Etuk said the incident was a fall out of the collapsed of government amnesty granted to militants from Ukanafun as government could not keep their own part of the bargain with the hoodlums.

“We wonder why this incident should happen. The project had continued smoothly in Oruk Anam axis but when it gets to Ukanafun killing and kidnapping set in . Government must look inward to fish out perpetrators of this crime.” he said.