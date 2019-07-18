Sanwo-Olu Harps on Technology to Drive Healthcare in Lagos

Ayodeji Ake

The Wife of the Governor Lagos State, Dr. Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, has said technology is key to driving healthcare in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

Speaking during the 2019 Healthcare Nigeria Conference, organised by Hygeia Health Management Organisation (HMO), held in Lagos recently, tagged ‘ Healthcare in Nigeria: Transformative Solutions’, Sanwo-Olu noted that to attain a laudable healthcare reform, information technology must be deployed in all areas of healthcare delivery.

She said: “I must say that we cannot be talking about the transformation of healthcare without due application of information technology to healthcare delivery. You will agree with me that today’s doctors are increasingly young and versatile especially in the application of digital skills. Such skills must be applied in the delivery of healthcare services.

“The world is now talking about telemedicine and telehealth which allow patients and doctors to communicate at remote distance. It will reduce travel time as well as pressure on our doctors. It is increasingly crystal that dynamic application of technology will boost healthcare industry.”

She admitted bad healthcare system kills talents, innovation and precious lives. Thus, urged actors in the health sectors to boost the drive to transform the health sector.

Speaking on the conference, the Chief Executive Officer, Hygeia HMO, Obinnia Abajue explained that the event was designed to trigger attention to address the shortfall in the healthcare and support systems.

“Due to its unique position of being entirely private sector driven and its focus on the application of the Issues to the everyday management of health issues in Nigeria.

“This focus is underscored by our annual selection of a condition or disease. the management of which is of critical national attention and for which we seek to showcase what is going on to trigger attention to addressing the shortfall in the care and support systems,” he said.

He further explained that the 2019 Healthcare Nigeria Conference focused on mental health to spotlight incidences of suicide.

“This year’s focus is on mental health. We had frank conversations about what we may need to do to provide better support for mental illness in our homes, at work and in the media more stories of suicide provide no comfort even if adequately rationalised. We can be better as a people especially if we start early,” he said.