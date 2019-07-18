ITF Begins Skill Acquisition Programme for Over 20,000 Nigerians

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has said that in continuation with its efforts to empower Nigerians, it is now set to commence implementation of its 2019 skills acquisition programmes in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Disclosing this in a statement, the Head of Public Affairs of ITF, Suleyol Fred-Chagu, said the implementation of the programmes which would benefit over 20,000 Nigerians would commence in August.

He explained that the Director-General of the ITF, Joseph Ari, recently listed the programmes during a meeting with stakeholders to include the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP), Construction Skills Empowerment Programme (CONSEP), Skills Training Empowerment Programme for the Physically Challenged (STEPP-C), Passion to Profession Programme (P2PP) and Agri-preneurship training.

According to her, beneficiaries would be trained in over 15 trades and crafts including solar energy installation, furniture making, manure production, auto-gele and beauty care.

She added other areas are leather works (shoe and bag making), catering and events management, welding and fabrication, domestic electrical wiring and installation, masonry and fish farming.

“Unlike in the past when the duration of most of its skills acquisition programmes was restricted to three months, the DG has noted that the time frame for the implementation of some of the 2019 programmes has been extended to six months to ensure proper learning in view of the technical nature of such trades.

“Like earlier beneficiaries of its skills acquisition programmes, all 2019 trainees will be empowered with the necessary tools to start up their trades,” Fred-Chagu noted.

“The DG appreciates the vital role of collaboration with stakeholders to successful reduction of unemployment in Nigeria through skills acquisition, and has therefore called on State and Local Governments, the Organised Private Sector (OPS), politicians, the media and other stakeholders to join hands with the ITF to continue to empower Nigerians with requisite skills for job and wealth creation.

“Such collaboration, she said could come in the form of sponsorship of additional trainees to ITF skills acquisition programmes and payment of monthly stipends, master craftsmen allowances and provision of start-up kits for such additional trainees.”