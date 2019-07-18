Insecurity: Community Policing Best Strategy against Killers, Says NBA

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has told the federal government to quickly concede to the much touted community policing as a way of rescueing the nation out of the senseless killings being experienced across the nation.

The body insisted that it will be difficult for the country to get out of the messy situation being witnessed in the nation with the present security architecture being firmly controlled by the government at the centre.

NBA also opposed the agitation that there should be special courts to try corruption cases in Nigeria, saying the present judicial arrangement was enough to handle cases bordering on graft.

The Chairman, NBA Ikere chapter, Ekiti State, Oludayo Olorunfemi, spoke in Ikere Ekiti on Thursday during a press conference heralding the maiden edition of the branch’s Law Week commencing on July 22.

Olorunfemi regretted how the traditional rulers have allowed their domains to become safe havens for criminals, describing them as the closest political organs to the grassroots.

“We believe the community policing is the best option against these killings that are affecting everybody. Most of those who ought to attend our programme have declined because of the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, which makes Ekiti and Ondo axis looked unsafe.

“Two members of NBA in Ekiti have been killed by bandits.When we lost the Secretary of this branch last year December, it was tragic to us. The family is yet to recover from it.

“0ur traditional rulers should not allow criminals to use their towns as dens for evil doing. It seems our traditional rulers are folding their arms. Apart from the state security apparatuses, they are the closest to the people. Ekiti is known as the land of Omoluabi and honour. It should not be a comfortable area for criminals.

“Community policing is the best option, You don’t expect the police or soldiers who don’t understand the terrain or who were brought from outside to fish out criminals. What are the local hunters doing?” the NBA scribe asked.

She added that the present judicial arrangement was suffice to adjudicate on issues of corruption, saying there are laid down rules on how to deal with corruption-related cases.

Olorunfemi stated that part of the programme would be Wole Olanipekun Public Lecture that would be delivered by the Ekiti State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda.

She added that lawyers from the branch will also give free legal and health services to residents of Ikere Ekiti and environs, as part of the five-day event.