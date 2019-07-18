Eintracht Frankfurt’s Haller Switches to West Ham

West Ham have signed striker Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in a club record deal worth up to £45m.

The 25-year-old former France under-21 international has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Haller, who is West Ham’s fourth summer signing, scored 20 goals in 41 games for the German side last season.

The deal eclipses the £36m fee paid by the Hammers for Brazilian Felipe Anderson in 2018.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for me to be here,” said Haller.