Anambra APC Kicks, Demands Withdrawal of Gbajabiamila’s Aide

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the appointment of Mr. Anayo Nebe as Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Rising from a State Working Committee (SWC) meeting in Awka Wednesday, the party described the appointment of Nebe whom it described as a member of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as “inappropriate”.

APC had recently announced Nebe, a former federal lawmaker, as Gbajabiamila’s Special Assistant on Political Matters (South-east).

Nebe is among the 31 aides appointed recently by the Speaker.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the meeting, the state’s secretary of the party, Mr. Chukwuma Agufugo, said the party executive totally rejected the appointment.

“The Anambra chapter of APC is championing the criticism over appointment of Mr. Anayo Nebe, a card carrying member of APGA as the Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“It is unfortunate that this appointment is coming at this time especially from an APC government.

“We have men and women of high intellect, capacity and capability in the party, who have toiled and suffered to build APC in the state.

“It is a total injustice to these men and women and the people of APC in the state. We use this opportunity to call on Gbajabiamila to rescind his appointment,” Agufugo said.

The party scribe urged the speaker to heed to the voice of party faithful in the state, especially now that efforts were on to rebuild and reconcile aggrieved members in the state.

According to him, this is the time of rebuilding the party in the state towards the 2021 governorship election which we hope to win.

“Appointing other people who are non-members of APC into such positions is a way of eclipsing the efforts and the ability of the party stalwarts to help in rebuilding the party ahead of the election.

“Gbajabiamila is a good man and I believe he has a listening ear. We cannot be negative about him not listening to us.

“This kind of thing has happened before when the Senate President rescinded his earlier appointment by appointing men who have the same focus, ideology and philosophy of the party.

“We have capable people from the party who can represent us at that level,” he said.