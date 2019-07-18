An Albatross on Sule’s Neck 

It was in the early morning of Saturday, May 20, 2017 that the only privately owned radio station in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, Breeze 99.9 FM was reduced to rubbles by the Nasarawa State Government for allegedly violating land laws and posing health hazards to residents living close to it. Paradoxically, the then governor of the state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, had inaugurated the broadcast outfit on March 31, 2017 before pulling it down in less than two months of its broadcasting. But the Executive Director of the demolished Breeze FM, Dr. Nawani Aboki, dismissed the reasons fronted by the state government for destroying the infant radio station as not true. Aboki therefore insisted that government destroyed the outfit for giving the organised labour in the state a voice to air their views over a two months old workers’ strike in the state.

“The state government demolished the station for not supporting the ruling party and giving the organised labour a voice to air their views over the ongoing strike by civil servants in the state,” the executive director of the radio station disclosed at a press conference.

He claimed that broadcast equipment worth over N61 million were destroyed during the demolition of the Breeze 99.9 FM, Lafia, even as he added that the worth of the structure has not been quantified.

NBC’s Position

Nevertheless, the North central Zonal Director of the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Franca Ayetan, who had led a team from the NBC on a verification visit to the destroyed station said demolition of the structure housing the radio station was shocking and unbelievable. She added that the development was surprising because the station followed due process in obtaining its broadcast license. Ayetan said: “On March 31, 2017 when we came to commission the station, the state government was fully represented. If government had raised any reservation then, as a regulatory body, we would have waited a little before inaugurating the station. But none was raised.” Stakeholders React

Sympathising with the management of the Breeze FM, National President of Alago Development Association, Mathew Akwe Doma, lamented that the demolition has ridiculed the state and Nigeria in the eyes of the international observers.

“Despite concerted efforts by well meaning Nigerians to entrench democracy with fairness and justice, others are busy tarnishing the image of the country and taking the nation backward,” the Alago socio-cultural association president maintained.

Similarly, the National Vice President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Zone-D, Wilson Bako, condemned the demolition of the Breeze FM in Lafia. He said the state government has no justification for its action because the organisation was duely approved.

Also, Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of the NUJ, Dogo Shamma, appealed to the Nasarawa State Government to settle with the management of the demolished Breeze FM.

In his reaction, the immediate past senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone, Suleiman Adokwe, described demolition of the Breeze FM by the Nasarawa State Government as suppression of enterprising skills of young men in the state, adding that it is abominable.