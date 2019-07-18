An Albatross on Sule’s Neck 

But the Executive Director of the demolished Breeze FM, Dr. Nawani Aboki, dismissed the reasons fronted by the state government for destroying the infant radio station as not true. Aboki therefore insisted that government destroyed the outfit for giving the organised labour in the state a voice to air their views over a two months old workers’ strike in the state.
Ayetan said: “On March 31, 2017 when we came to commission the station, the state government was fully represented. If government had raised any reservation then, as a regulatory body, we would have waited a little before inaugurating the station. But none was raised.”
Stakeholders React
Sympathising with the management of the Breeze FM, National President of Alago Development Association, Mathew Akwe Doma, lamented that the demolition has ridiculed the state and Nigeria in the eyes of the international observers.
In his reaction, the immediate past senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone, Suleiman Adokwe, described demolition of the Breeze FM by the Nasarawa State Government as suppression of enterprising skills of young men in the state, adding that it is abominable.
“We condemn it in total, it is an anti-democracy and it is intolerance of divergence views and this most not continue. We call on the government to withdraw its steps to allow people to choose. Democracy is about choice, they can choose to listen to any media.”
special damage for demolition of his radio station by the state government amongst other damages.
Delivering the judgment, Justice Soji held that the demolition of the Breeze FM by the state government was a gross violation of the Nasarawa State law and that the structure housing the radio station, as claimed by the state government, was not an illegal structure.
The judge said the unlawful destruction of the radio station has caused huge financial and economic loss to the owner, adding that it has also caused the owner of the radio station public embarrassment, intimidation and serious psychological trauma hence she ordered the state government to make a public apology to the chief executive officer of the demolished private media outfit.
She held that the court was convinced by the available evidence before it that the plaintiff has substantially proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and hereby entered judgment in his favour.
Reacting to the judgment in an interview, counsel to owner of the Breeze FM, Ucha Olegede said the demolition of the radio station was unconstitutional, an act of wickedness and vindictiveness of Nasarawa State Government under Ex-governor Al-Makura.
He posited that the former Governor Al-Makura should change his attitude as he goes to the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, just as he called on political office holders not to misuse power while in office.
Also speaking in an interview, counsel to the defendant, Ishaku Usman, who commended the judge for diligent judgement, however said they would determine whether to appeal the judgment or not when they go back to office.
On his part, Owner of the Breeze FM said: ‘’Today marked another day where freedom and democracy has triumphed over
anarchy. The judgment was for the freedom of the press in the world as press remains the pillar of democracy.”