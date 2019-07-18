800 Participants Benefit from Army’s Medical Outreach in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

As part of activities lined up to mark the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), the Nigerian army carried out free medical outreach at Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Apapa, Lagos State recently, with over 800 participants in attendance.

The outreach aimed at improving the health of the people, as well as foster better relationships between the military and civilians in the community, was also held in Lagos Island, Ojo and Ikorodu simultaneously.

Addressing journalists, the Commander, Signals Corps, Major General Mohammed Mohammed said anti-malaria drugs, and mosquito nets were distributed to residents in attendance, adding that those with eye defects went home with eye glasses.

He said: “We diagnosed a child with sickle cell. Her parents never knew this prior to now. The child is now going to be under the care of the chairman of the LGA because she needs special attention.

“I reside here in Apapa. And given the task to do a medical outreach in Lagos, the closest place to me is Ajeromi Ifelodun. So, I chose to bring this outreach to the immediate community to me, as well as other communities in Lagos State. We have those doing same exercise in Lagos Island, Ojo and Ikorodu.”

He said as the army goes into interactions with civil societies, it would be able to extend some of its programs, which includes quick impact project.

“The project provides facilities we feel the society lacks, such as renovation of schools, water, among others. But this year, we have chosen medical outreach. And from the records we are getting now, it means it is not a misplaced priority.

“If the communities are happy about these gestures, it means tomorrow, they will see the military or the army as partners in progress. They won’t run away. We cannot do it alone.

“It must be an integrated idea. The military today draws its personnel from the society. If the society is not in good health, you can’t get viable men,” he added.

The Chairman, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Hon. Fatai Adekunle appreciated the military for their medical interventions in the community.

Describing it as the first of its kind, he said it means they are partners in progress.