Nigeria Gradually Drifting to Anarchy, Says CAN

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The South-East Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday lamented the worsening state of insecurity in the country and warned that the nation would soon drift to full blown anarchy unless urgent a steps were taken to arrest the situation.

The association, in a communique issued after its emergency meeting in Enugu, also asked Igbo of the South- East to rise up and defend themselves.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has recently made similar call for Ndigbo to defend themselves.

The communiqué, which was signed by Chairman of CAN Southeast, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor and the Secretary, Rev. Dr. Scamb Nwokolo, also lamented the recent murder of the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The association also welcomed the federal government’s suspension of the controversial Ruga project, stating clearlt that: “The federal government should not implement in any form, any programme that shall lead to anarchy in this country.

“We vehemently reject, condemn and oppose any form of forceful appropriation of individual or communal land to herdsmen or cattle nomads in the guise of Executive Order; Act; Law or Federal Government Programme in Nigeria and the South-East in particular.

“That cattle rearing is a private business, as such the federal government should not induce crisis or create undue tension in the states of the Federation, more so when South-East is still recovering from the havoc of civil war and do not wish such to happen again in any form. Business is by negotiation not imposition.

“That we implore the federal government for the interest of peace, unity and mutual co-existence and tolerance to totally rescind, abrogate and jettison any action or inaction or by amendment or otherwise that shall lead to the implementation of RUGA or cattle colony, or with other names that shall depict giving herdsmen or nomadic cattle owners right to acquire or takeover or confiscate land of individuals or indigenous communities forcefully through the apparatus of government.”

The association also urged Ndigbo not to panic “regarding the threat from some Northern groups led by one Abdulazeez. Our land shall never be allowed to be taken by force by anybody in any guise.

“Let us continue to pray and watch. Let everybody be prepared to defend themselves as directed by Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”