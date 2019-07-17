NB Extends Maltina Teacher of the Year Entry Deadline

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the extension of deadline for the submission of entries for the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year.

The submission of entries, which was initially meant to close on July 12, has now been extended to July 26, 2019 to allow more teachers to participate. The Maltina Teacher of the Year, the brainchild of Nigerian Breweries Plc – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund is designed to identify, showcase and reward outstanding teachers in Nigeria.

Explaining the reason for the extension, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan said it was done in response to calls by teachers and other stakeholders to allow for additional time for more teachers to turn in their entries.

She urged teachers to take advantage of the new window by filling directly or downloading the application forms from the Maltina website-www.maltina-nigeria.com. They can also submit directly to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com or pick up a form at their states ministry of education, Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Nigeria Union of Teachers or Nigerian Breweries offices nationwide.

“We have received so many enquiries and pressure from participating teachers and other well-meaning individuals for the possibility to extend the entry deadline for this year’s edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative. This has further revealed to us that the initiative is highly regarded by our key stakeholders.”

Prizes to be won include a total cash prize of N6.5 million and capacity training with a block of classrooms built at the school where the winning teacher teaches. The first and second runners up will get a cash prize of N1m and N750, 000 respectively, while each state champion will receive N500,000.

Since inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has produced four winners- Rose Nkemdilim Obi, Anambra (2015), Imoh Essien, Akwa Ibom (2016), Felix Ariguzo, Delta State (2017) and Olasunkanmi Opeifa, FCT (2018).