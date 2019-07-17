N’Assembly Orders Security Chiefs to Find Killers of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Deji Elumoye and Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Senate and the House of Representatives yesterday called on the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to smoke out killers of Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Rueben Fasoranti.

The two chambers of the National Assembly in their separate resolutions after debating motions on the rising wave of killings and kidnappings in the country, said all stakeholders should cooperate to stem the tide.

Mrs. Olakurin was killed by gunmen on July 12 on Ore Road, Ondo State.

The Senate at its plenary also resolved to collaborate with the executive arm of government with a view to tackling the menace.

It said it would convoke an all-inclusive national summit on security as soon as possible.

These resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Senator Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central) who had come under Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules over the murder of Mrs. Olakunrin.

Akinyelure had drawn the attention of the Senate to the state of insecurity in the country, which had resulted in the loss of many lives including that of Mrs. Olakunrin.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan after listening to contributions of some senators, described the situation as unfortunate and lamented that insecurity of lives and property has spread to other parts of the country.

He said: ” Every part of the country has one story or the other to tell on the situation. It is the duty of the Senate to hold an all-inclusive national summit on security.

“The executive arm should also be involved because we have to work together to address the situation. The various interventions at the end of the day will bring the desired results.

“Some of our colleagues in their presentations suggested the convocation of a robust security summit on the security situation of the country. The national committee on security will address the situation.”

Akinyelure, in his motion of urgent national importance, had lamented the deplorable state of insecurity in the country leading to the kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens by some criminals on major highways.

He expressed concerns about the worrisome level of insecurity along the Ife-Ilesha-Akure Road, Kaduna-Abuja expressway, Akure-Owo- Ikare- Okene Road, Akure-Ikere Ekiti Road, some parts of Edo State and other major highways in the eastern part of the country, as widely reported in the media.

According to him, many travellers no longer feel secured because of fear of attacks by gunmen.

Seconding the motion, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West), said the Senate must not fold its arms and watch Nigerians lose their lives daily either to kidnappers or bandits.

He urged the Senate to immediately demand an action from necessary authorities to end the menace.

On his part, Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, cautioned Nigerians against targeting a particular group as the perpetrators of the heinous act, which he argued was not a targeted killing but a chance occurrence which could happen to anybody.

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South), in his contribution, lamented that Nigeria’s internal security was in a shambles.

He, therefore, called for a robust internal security summit because the country cannot be talking of the next level without security.

After the debate, the Senate observed a one-minute silence in honour of the late Mrs. Olakunrin and commiserated with her family, especially her nonagerian father.

It also asked the federal government to know that the prevailing insecurity was creating problems of social protection with attendant effects on the nation’s economy since no foreign investors would be interested in a country with prevailing breakdown of law and order.

It asked the Inspector – General of Police, and the service chiefs to spread their dragnet to ensure that the killers of Olakunrin and other innocent Nigerians were apprehended and brought to justice.

The Senate also urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to accelerate action in fixing major federal highways where criminal elements usually hide to kidnap and kill innocent Nigerians.

At the House of Representatives, the lawmakers, after considering a motion moved under ‘’matters of urgent national importance’’ by a member representing Akure North/South Federal Constituency, Ondo State, Hon. Omolafe Adedayo and nine others, harped on the need for all security agencies to fashion out modalities best suitable for tackling insecurity in the country.

While some lawmakers who contributed to the debate said bringing the killers to book would deter others, the House also resolved to send a delegation to commiserate with the family of the deceased.

Adedayo stated that since the security and welfare of the people were the primary purpose of government, as enshrined in the constitution, Nigerians could not continue to fold their arms and watch the continuation of the killings.

Expressing concern about the security architecture of the country, he said the country needed urgent restructuring to effectively tackle the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling ravaging the country.