Insecurity: Again, Lawan, Gbajabiamila Meet Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, where issues of national interest were deliberated upon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting held at the State House, Abuja, between the president and the two leaders of the National Assembly (NASS) came barely 24 hours after the assembly announced its plan to hold another security summit to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the closed doors meeting, the President of the Senate revealed that the national assembly would collaborate and cooperate with the executive arm of government in addressing the nation’s security and socio-economic challenges.

“What we have discussed are those things that will ensure that the people of Nigeria are better protected, the economy of Nigeria performs better to the inclusion of everyone in the country, that governance generally is set to achieve the set targets of providing security and welfare for Nigerians.

“We are going to collaborate and cooperate with the executive arm of government, work together to ensure we find better approaches, improved paradigm to address appropriately the current situation,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigerians stand to benefit a lot form the existing cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

On the expected screening of ministers and other nominees, Lawan said the legislators would collaborate more and ensure speedy confirmation of appointees to enhance good governance.

Gbajabiamila, who also fielded questions from the correspondents, said the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly would soon be resolved, having received the report of the committee that investigated the matter.

According to him, the House of Representatives will do the needful and possibly invoke the relevant section of the constitution, by taking over the functions of the Edo State House of Assembly, where necessary.

“As you know, we set an ad hoc committee, they went to Edo State, the report was laid and considered today and the context of the report is very clear.

“I think what we did was to stick strictly by the rule or by the law that guides the assembly and us as lawmakers.

“So, one of the recommendations, which I believed was approved by the House, was for us to have a proper proclamation with date, venue and time, which was missing in the first proclamation.

“The Edo House of Assembly have about a week to come up with the proper election of the principal officers.

“If in a week nothing changes, perhaps the House and the National Assembly as a whole would look at invoking section 11 of the constitution,’’ he said.(NAN)