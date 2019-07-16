Dickson: Education Panacea for Curbing Criminality

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has described sufficient investment in education as a veritable tool for curbing militancy and other forms of violent crimes in Nigeria.

Dickson, who made the assertion at the weekend when addressing the class of 20 parents’ graduation dinner and the fund raising of the Loyola Jesuit College Endowment Fund held at the Transcop Hilton, Abuja, said he succeeded in curbing militancy in his state by paying adequate attention to the educational sector.

“If we must have a new Nigeria, we can only have it by investing in education and creating the new Nigerians that will give us a new Nigeria and the new Nigeria has already started in the various schools where I have children; all of us; they interact, make friends and they prepare for this new Nigeria.

“While I was campaigning for governor in 2011, I was very clear about the need to build a sustainable society on the foundation of education,” he explained.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers and former presidential spokesman, Mr. Segun Adeniyi, who is also a parent in the school, said it is a source of pride being a Loyola parent.

“I am Loyola parent because Loyola is very good, not only in terms of excellence but also in terms of value,” he added.