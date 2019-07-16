Borno Refugees will Be Resettled to their Homes Soon, Says Gov

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara, has assured fleeing residents of the state taking refugee outside the country that their resettlement in their homes will be sooner than later.

The governor made this promise in Diffa in neighbouring Niger Republic while addressing some of the residents of Borno who had fled as a result of the Boko Haram crisis from Abadam, Mobbar, and Guzamala Local Government Areas of the troubled state, birthplace of Boko Haram.

The governor, who donated 10,000 bags of assorted grains to the fleeing residents, said efforts are in top gear to ensure that very soon they are back to their communities.

Umara, who was received on the visit by the Governor of Diffa , Alhaji Mohamed Modu, was full of thanks to the Nigerien Government for making life very comfortable for all the refugees in Diffa since inception of the Boko Haram crisis.

He said Diffa and Borno are just like twins, “so also are Nigeria and Niger Republic with almost same common culture, tradition and historical background”.

The governor said: “The government of the two countries will soon look at possibilities of providing accessible road from Damasak to Diffa for free trade and movement of people as well as enhanced relationship.

“Very soon, I will come back to Niger to interact personally with my traumatized citizens.”

The governor announced a donation of N10 million for the refugees in Diffa, saying that out of the amount, N5 million is from the Borno State Government, N3 million from the senator representing Borno North Abubakar Kyari, and N2 million from Hon. Bukar Gana, the member representing the area in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The governor also used the occasion to sympathise with the Nigerien government over the loss of soldiers in the fight against insurgency, promising to assist the Multi National Joint Task Force to boost their morale towards the fight against Boko Haram.

Responding, the Governor of Diffa, Alhaji Modu, assured the people of the determination of his administration towards providing full security and support to everyone including Nigerians, especially those taking refuge in Diffa province.