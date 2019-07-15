Over 500 Hoodlums Renounce Thuggery, Surrender Arms in Bauchi

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Not less than 500 members of the notorious political thugs known as Sara-Suka have publicly renounced their membership and dropped their dangerous weapons pledging to be law abiding in Bauchi state.

Addressing them at State Police Command Headquarters in Bauchi recently, the State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sanu, said he was delighted with the step taken by them, pledging that the police would continue to support them as they undergo rehabilitation to become better citizens.

The Compol said that since the State Command implemented its crime-fighting strategy, a lot of criminal activities in the state had been checkmated and suspected criminals in connection with Sara Suka, thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes were arrested, a large number of arms and ammunition and other dangerous weapons were equally recovered between the month of May and July 2019.

According to him, “As part of the action plan, the command sets out a goal that will give emphasis of not only arresting and prosecuting the Sara Suka thugs and other criminals but to also investigate the root cause of the menace in order to take decisive action that will lead to the total eradication of the problem”

“To that effect, the command through coordinated Puff Adder Operations which involves all it’s tactical and operational units successfully cracked down many notorious Sara-Suka gangs and arrested most of their members including those supplying them dangerous drugs,” he said.

The police boss noted that youths engaged in Sara-Suka are creative and have a lot of potential in life if their current situation was well managed, adding that the command door is still open to those who are yet to repent to see reason why they should tow the same line as the command will not rest on its oars in the sustained fight against crime and criminality in the state.

Our correspondent reports that among the repented youths include 294 who are skilled in various trades, handjobs, 31 Students while 170 are unskilled.