Kwara Revenue Agency Generates N16bn in Six Months

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government said it generated the sum of N16.139 billion as internally generated revenue (IGR) in the first half of 2019.

Speaking with journalists at a quarterly media briefing of the State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) in Ilorin, recently, the executive chairman of the agency, Professor Muritala Awodun, said that a total sum of N9.8 billion was generated in the second quarter of the year (94% performance), as against the N6.29 billion recorded in the first quarter.

The KWIRS boss who said the sum of N1.145 billion was made in April, added that N6.907 billion was generated in May and N1.76 billion in June 2019.

Awodun, said about N17 billion had been made out of N34 billion annual budget, calling on staff of the agency to buckle up and make up about N18 billion for the other half of the year.

He also said 94 per cent performance recorded in the second quarter of the year was the highest so far, describing it as a sign of good things to come in revenue generation in the state.

He linked the high IGR in May to payment of tax liabilities by the federal ministries departments and agencies in the state, totaling N7.4 billion, which he said was in form of PAYE deductions not properly deducted or not remitted.

Awodun, said the pursuit of the tax liabilities of the FMDAs started in 2016, adding that the agency would continue to liaise with relevant stakeholders till it receives optimal cooperation.