H.Pierson, BCG to Develop Five-year Strategic Plan for Plateau

Barely few weeks after unveiling his vision for his second term for Plateau State, the Executive Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, has approved the engagement of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to work with the State Government in collaboration with H. Pierson Associates Limited to produce a five-year Strategic Development Plan for Plateau State for the period 2019-2024.

BCG is a global management consulting firm and one of the leading advisor on business strategy with more than 90 offices in 50 countries including Nigeria, employing more than 14,000 employees with more than 900 partners

According to a statement, the plan was expected to provide a clear road map of where Plateau State was going to, in the future, and how to get there.

The process was expected to commence with interactive sessions with all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and select stakeholders in the state, followed by, “a deep diagnosis of the past and current development efforts, leveraging on existing and future development programs around Nigeria.”

“This will also entail conducting a deep-dive of the prioritised development sectors and a clear identification and collation of the state resources- from natural endowments to the state’s financial situation, as well as benchmarking of similar States to Plateau.

“The project which will last for eight weeks will culminate in the delivery of a Strategy document that lays out clear Monitoring and Evaluation matrix for each sector/MDA and also include appropriate training and capacity building of key actors from the public service to enhance implementation of the plan,” the statement explained.

In accepting the appointment, BCG representative and Head of Nigeria Office, Dr Jaoa Hrotko, assured Governor Lalong that his firm would deploy its network of experience, expertise and global linkages, not only to deliver a realistic and actionable plan, but work with the government to provide a quick positive narrative around the state.

“Lalong plans to convene an Investment and Economic Summit at the end of the second quarter of this year and hopes that the Strategic Development Plan document will be presented as a platform for partnership with potential investors, donors, multilateral and international development organisations,” it revealed.