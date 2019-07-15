FRSC to Arrest, Prosecute Owners of Unregistered Vehicles in Ekiti State

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has given owners of unregistered vehicles up to August 1 to get them registered to avoid arrests and prosecutions.

The FRSC’s Sector Commander in Ekiti Statw, Mrs Faustina Alegbe, gave the threat on Saturday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado-Ekiti also explained that the exercise was meant to curb criminality in the society and ensure proper identification of vehicles.

Alegbe said: “Federal Road Safety Corps men would be on the road from Aug.1, to arrest motorists without registration and those without number plates while the drivers would be arrested and prosecuted in line with laws governing the country.

“This meeting became necessary to warn the motorists ahead of the dead line, Aug.1, to get their vehicles registered and get number plates so as not to see the corps as enemy when the time comes.”

The sector commander urged the representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Okada riders to take the message home and educate their members ahead of the deadline, adding that faded and covered number plates should be replaced as well.

The Secretary of the NURTW, Mr Olayioye Adeshina, promised to cooperate with the FRSC by disseminating the information to members of the union.