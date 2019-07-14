Real Time Channel Launches on DStv, GOtv

MultiChoice Africa in collaboration with Discovery, Inc. announced the expansion of its portfolio in Africa with the launch of Real Time on DStv and GOtv in more countries across the continent.

Real Time is Africa’s Newest Entertainment Channel featuring exciting programmes based on Real Lives, Real Nature, Real Crime, Real Medical. Real Time’s cleverly-curated schedule and dynamic mixture of lifestyle and factual content will ensure audiences get their daily fix of reality and must-see entertainment all in one channel.

On the DStv platform, Real Time will be available on the Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family packages on channel 155; and on the GOtv platform the channel will be available on the GOtv Max package on channel 12, allowing for more premium content to reach a wider spectrum of viewers on the continent.

“We are incredibly excited to present Real Time to an even wider audience in the market, and further expand and diversify our local portfolio offering,” said Amanda Turnbull, Vice President & General Manager for Discovery in Africa and the Middle East.

“With an already successful suite of pay-tv brands, Real Time affords us the chance to bring our world-class content to even more audiences across Africa, in the form of a channel designed to provide much-needed ‘me time’ to the modern African woman and her wider family.”

“MultiChoice is excited to welcome this new channel which will give viewers access a wide variety of compelling television shows from Discovery Inc. on our platforms,” said MultiChoice Nigeria’s Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho.

“We work hard to bring the best of what the world has to offer to viewers and plan to keep delivering content that our customers love at a price they can afford. Real Time is a welcome addition to the wide range of content available only on DStv and GOtv.”