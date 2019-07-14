Presidential Panel Asks Banks to Freeze Senator’s Accounts

Alex Enumah

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property saturday disclosed that it had directed four banks to freeze all accounts a lawmaker representing Delta North, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was operating with them.

The panel, also, disclosed that it had sealed all suspicious assets and properties belonging to Nwaoboshi, located in Abuja, Warri, Asaba in Delta State, and Lagos State respectively.

This was revealed in a statement by the chairman of the panel, Mr. Okio Obono-Obla, noting that 14 properties and 22 bank accounts linked to the senator “are to be temporarily forfeited to the federal government.”

Already, the statement said the panel had written Zenith Bank Plc, UBA Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc to block Nwaoboshi from operating multiple accounts he maintained with the banks pursuant to the order of the court.

It added that the panel carried out the action based on the ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja made last week, ordering an interim forfeiture of properties belonging to the senator.

In a suit the panel filed on behalf of the Federal Government, the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo placed a post-no-debit order on Nwaoboshi’s bank accounts.

The embattled lawmaker was recently referred to the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice for allegedly making false assets declaration in his Form CCB1 submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Some of the properties sealed include Summing Electrical Company located at Asagba along Asaba Airport Road, Asaba; PON filling station, Asaba Airport Road, Asaba and a Multibillion Naira Estate under construction at Maryam Babangida Road, Asaba.

Others properties are Cartage Cinema, Okpana Road, Asaba; Delta State; Newbridge Filling Station, Airport Road, Warri and a house at 8 Monu Olanrewaju Crescent, GRA, Asaba.

Nwaoboshi’s properties sealed in Lagos are Guinea House, 27 Marina Road, Apapa and a multi-billion building located at 41, Burma road, Apapa, Lagos.

In Abuja, House No 25 6932 road, Adban Estate, Gwarimpa and Plot 3011B Kuranakh Close, Maitama were sealed. The panel, also, sealed a number of plots of land.