Algeria Beat Cote d’Ivoire in Shoot out to Set up S’final Clash with Nigeria

Algeria defeated Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire 4-3 in penalty shoot out last night after regulation and extra time ended 1-1. The Desert Foxes are now primed to face three-time champions Nigeria in one of the semi finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt.

Algeria took the lead through ex-West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli’s side-foot finish before they missed a penalty.

Baghdad Bounedjah, who had been fouled by keeper Sylvain Gbohouo, hit the bar.

Cote d’Ivoire forced extra time after Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia’s low finish but, after no further goals, the tie was decided by penalties.

Algeria, seeking a first AFCON triumph since 1990 when they hosted and won will face the same Nigeria they defeated to win their lone title to date.

Cote d’Ivoire had gone close to scoring when the game was goalless, Rais M’Bolhi pushing Max Gradel’s attempt on to the post.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha went into the quarter-final looking to increase his two-goal tally at the tournament.

However, the Ivorian player was booked and fortunate to escape a red card after a confrontation with Ramy Bensebaini.

Zaha and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez had been replaced by the end of the 120 minutes and did not take part in the penalty shootout.

Former Manchester City player Wilfried Bony had already had a penalty saved when team-mate Serey Die hit the post, earning Algeria victory.