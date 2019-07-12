A Decade Later, Cowrie Creek Estate Officially Opens

Mary Nnah

After 13 years of struggle to bring to certainty a safe haven for residential purpose, the dream of the NLNG STAFF Bonny Cooperative Investment and Credit Society (NLNG Coop), came to reality with the recent official opening of the Cowrie Creek Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

The Cowrie Creek Estate is developed by the NLNG Coop for the purpose of collective development of residential estate over a 45-hectare of land mass with water front facilities, modern infrastructure, and other central services – shopping mall, security, playground etc.

While the development has been in progress over a decade (conceived in 2007), the renewed energy from the present NLNG COOP Management has realigned its strategy to accelerated development process since 2017 and target project cut over date of June 2019.

Speaking at the official opening of the estate, the NLNG Coop President, Mr. Zakari Kyari said, “This day has been a long time coming. Initially conceived in 2006 but commenced in 2007, this project was the first real estate project by NLNG Cooperative.”

He revealed however that the project nearly came to a halt due to poor management before the advent of his administration.

“Today is the coronation of a pledge I made when I entered office almost two years ago. This project was what I made a pledge to do during my tenure and I am happy that this has now been achieved”, he noted.

He commended former NLNG Coop President, Otunba Babatunde Fasomi for his vision in initiating the project while also thanking the HRM, the late Oba Yekini Elegushi, for his generosity in granting the approval to undertake the project in his domain.

Expressing gratitude to the subscribers for their commitment, patience and resilience, Kyari said although it has been a tough journey, the good thing was that they have finally arrived at their destination, even as he stressed that the corporative represents the strength of collective will.

Speaking further, Kyari said the estate, when fully completed, would have a recreational and commercial hub which would include a pub house, sport centre and a shopping mall.

HRM Oba of Saheed Elegushi Kusenla III, represented by Hon Olarenwaju Elegushi, former Commissioner for Transport, Lagos, commended the management for the success they have witnessed.

While thanking them for choosing his domain for the iconic project, he said NLGN Cooperative was one of the pioneers of development in that axis.

Cowrie Creek Estate Committee Chairman, Mr. Uche Ikemefuna, on behalf of the committee, welcomed dignitaries to the official opening of what he termed “wonderful project”.

He said, “We are all here because we are stakeholders in this project and we are here to see what the efforts we have put in so far have materialised into.”

Speaking further, Ikemefuna said, “I want to tell you that NLGN projects are known for class and that is why the Cowrie Creek Estate, is the ideal luxury living abode.

“I can challenge you to go into the estate and have a look around. There is no wire dangling above any resident because Cowrie Creek took particular attention to ensure the façade oozes class and the ambience is maintained and that it remains unique in the corridor of this axis.

“I want to say that this is no mean feat and that is because of the efforts of the people that have been around – our stakeholders, the contractors and the palace.”