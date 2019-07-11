Wabara: Our Committee will Pursue Peace to Avoid Factionalisation of PDP

Ayu’s committee meets Elumelu, others thursday

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Fact-finding Committee that is investigating why members of the party at the National Assembly voted against the party’s directives, Senator Adolphus Wabara said that the committee will tow the path of peace to avoid the factionalisation of the party at the National Assembly.

Wabara spoke Wednesday after the committee was inaugurated by the National Vice Chairman of PDP, Mr. Yemi Akinwonmi

This is coming as the Senator Iyochua Ayu’s committee on the House of Representatives’ minority leadership crisis has invited the Minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and his colleagues to a meeting thursday.

According to Wabara, “I arise on behalf of the members of this all-important committee, to accept your nomination on behalf of members of this committee and to accept to be the Chairman of this very important committee. Like you said, this assignment is very serious. I promise on behalf of my colleagues in the committee that we will perform our duties in accordance with the terms of reference diligently, in such a manner that our members at the National Assembly will by the special grace of God remain intact and loyal to this party.

“We will go there to ensure peace and whatever that has happened will not lead to factionalisation of the party in the National Assembly. We have men and women of proven integrity. At the National Assembly, that is where politics starts and ends. So, we will go in there and unearth what happened and even before three weeks get back to the party,” Wabara said.

Earlier, Akinwonmi read out the terms of reference of the committee to include: “To investigate and find out why some of our members and senators-elect then, failed to abide by the decision of the party during the National Assembly leadership election.

“To investigate and find out whether there is any involvement of the ruling party in the decision taken by the members involved.

“Where there are established reasons for taking the action by the members, the individual members should be identified so that the party creates mutual and political atmosphere for reasonable interaction with honourable members.

“To find out and recommend ways to checkmate such tendencies in the future and ensure that all members work together to defend the interest of the party at all times and circumstances”.

Other members of the committee include: Senator Ben Obi; Prof. Wale Oladukpo – who will serve as Secretary; Yohana Iliya; Ibrahim Mantu; Hon. Austin Okpala; Senator Stella Omu; Hon. Magreth Icheen; Hon. Hassan Hyatt; and Senator Abdul Ningi.