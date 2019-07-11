NJC Recommends Justice Muhammad for Appointment as Substantive CJN

Eight other Justices as heads of courts

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) wednesday recommended Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The council took the decision to recommend Justice Muhammad at an emergency meeting held yesterday in Abuja.

According to a statement by the NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, the meeting, which was initially presided over by Justice Umaru Abdullahi, apart from the appointment of the CJN, reached other important issues relating to the judiciary in the country.

Oye said that the meeting, considered and approved the recommendation of its Interview Committee, which screened the two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Subsequently, the plenary of the meeting presided over by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, recommended to the governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa states, eight successful candidates for appointment as Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for the states”, the statement said.

They are Justice Muhammad S. Sifawa, Chief Judge, Sokoto State High Court of Justice; Justice Kazeem O. Alogba, Chief Judge, Lagos State High Court of Justice; Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu, Chief Judge, Anambra State High Court of Justice and Justice Nwaigwe A. Anselm as Chief Judge, Ebonyi State High Court of Justice.

Others include, Justice Aliyu M. Mayaki, Chief Judge, Niger State High Court of Justice; Justice Filibus B. Andetur, Chief Judge, Taraba State High Court of Justice; Honourable Kadi Tijjani Yusuf Yakasai, Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano and Honourable Kadi Isa Jibrin Gantsa, recommended for appointment as the Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa State.

The newly appointed heads of courts are to be sworn in upon the approval of President Buhari and their respective state governors and confirmation by the Senate and state Houses of Assembly, respectively.

“Council at the meeting commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for his unequivocal position on the financial autonomy for the states’ judiciary and called on the various state executives to as a matter of urgency, commence its immediate implementation. It posited that this is not only in line with the Constitutional dictates, but presently the judicial position,” the statement added.

Oye further disclosed that the council equally considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court; Chief Judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger and Ebonyi states; Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State, as well as those of nine other judicial officers from the Federal High Court and High Courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina states.