FRSC, Old Mutual Prioritise Health Safety for Road Users

Ayodeji Ake

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in partnership with Old Mutual, a premium financial services company, have joined forces to ensure road users and vehicles owners are healthy while plying on public roads.

Conversing with journalists at the FRSC Zone RS2 (comprising Lagos and Ogun state) second quarter retreat, themed ‘Towards a Better Road Safety Administration and Management in Nigeria’, held in Lagos recently, Assistant Corps Marshal Zonal Commanding Officer, RS2 Lagos, Samuel Obayemi, noted that the lives of Nigerians on public roads were FRSC’s first priority.

He said it is important that the corps dialogue on improvement of service delivery, communication and education.

He said: “What we are doing is a retreat for all commanding officer within the zone. In Rs2 we have 21 units. We need to come together once in a quarter to appraise what we have been able to do in the past quarter.

“At the end of the retreat, our projections are that we are on the same page, so that we can plan ahead to collectively raise the bar. As at today, Lagos command is rated the best in the federation and we need to maintain that position.”

On the part of Old Mutual, the Learning Manager, Old Mutual Nigeria, Olu Okunnu, said the company was in partnership with FRSC and other agencies, not only on financial needs, but to see how they can support agencies to ensure Nigerians maintain health safety while driving and boarding.