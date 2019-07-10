Wike Inaugurates Committee for Accreditation, Approval of Private Schools

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has charged the Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State to embark on a comprehensive assessment of schools with the objective of reviving the standard of education.

Inaugurating the committee at the Government House Port Harcourt, Wike said the basic education level is important to the development of education.

“I plead with you to be committed to delivering on this assignment because it is critical to the development of education in the state.

“I respect members of the committee and urge you not to allow anyone to offer bribes to you. How much can they give to you that will convince you to mortgage the future of Rivers children?”

He said the state government is committed to ensuring that private schools are of approved standard with the right facilities and qualified teachers, adding that in carrying out the assignment, members of the committee should not be swayed by prominent persons, politicians and their relatives.

“There is nothing like party chairman or party secretary in this assignment. In this assignment, you were not appointed by any other person. Therefore, you should be focused on assessing the schools and churning out credible reports.”

He said the state government selected tested academics to carry out the assignment because it wants the right outcome, adding that the administration jettisoned the use of the ministry of education because most private schools have contacts at the ministry, where they compromise the accreditation and approval process.

“We want the private schools to be of good standard. The committee should confirm the facilities at the schools and the qualification of the teachers.

“The committee must visit all the schools that have applied for accreditation. You have one month to complete this assignment and there will be no extension of time”, he said.

The Chairman of the committee in Rivers East, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, thanked Wike for setting up the committee to help improve the quality of schools in the state through the right accreditation scheme.

He said the business of private schools has become an all-comers affair with the motive of profit making, while the quality of education suffers.

The chairman added that with 30 per cent of the school enrolment, private schools should be programmed to deliver quality education to the people.