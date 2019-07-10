Ighalo Dismisses Golden Boot Race

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has said he will feel fulfilled winning the Africa Cup of Nations title rather than end up as the Golden Boot winner without the trophy.

The Shenhua Shanghai forward told a pre-match press conference that he was looking forward to emulating his predecessors like Rashidi Yekini, Segun Odegbami and Austin Okocha who emerged top scorers in previous editions of the tournament.

He insisted he was not keen on the top scorer prize at the expense of the ultimate trophy even though he is leading the chart alongside Sadio Mane of Senegal, Cedric Bekambu and Adam Ounas.

”It will be nice but first I’ll put the team ahead because if I don’t win the Golden Boot and we win the trophy I’ll be very happy because we are here to do that.

”I am a striker, I want to score goals but if the goal does not come and we win the game, I’ll be more satisfied,” he said.

Ighalo said South Africa were a quality side who will give them a tough fight.

“They a good opponents, we have to respect them for why they have achieved here. But we have our target, we want to win this tournament and we will go out tomorrow to do our best,” he said.